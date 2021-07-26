Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. 19,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,832.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

