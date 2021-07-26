Factorial Partners LLC Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.