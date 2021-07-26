Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.77. 41,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

