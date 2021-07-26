Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 2,926 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $106.50. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

