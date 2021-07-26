tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,448. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

