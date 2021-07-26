OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $392,150.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $392,150.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.00847801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.