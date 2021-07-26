Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.80. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

FLT stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.48. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,239. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

