Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 70,731 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 73,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 356.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.00. 680,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,831,894. The company has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

