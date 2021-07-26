Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,696 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,219.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,252.04. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

