Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Neogen makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $29,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,038. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.