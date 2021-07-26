CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,770 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,629,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI remained flat at $$13.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.