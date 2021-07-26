Raymond James Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $143.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.37. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,475. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.