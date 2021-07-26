Raymond James Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $143.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.
Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.37. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,475. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
