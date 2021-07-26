$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

