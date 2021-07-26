Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,916. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.