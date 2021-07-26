CSM Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.40. 7,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,716. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.