CSM Advisors LLC Invests $8.10 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171,307 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,296,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 931,687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,011,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 463,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of BK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,001. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

