Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cintas (CTAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS):

7/20/2021 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $389.00.

7/16/2021 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $353.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $387.00 to $411.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cintas stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,822. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $293.32 and a 12-month high of $395.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

