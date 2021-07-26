CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,000. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.05. 26,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

