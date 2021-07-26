Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.60. 136,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $360.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.