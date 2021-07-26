Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,486. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

