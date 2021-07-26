iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lessened by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.27. 18,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,585. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.