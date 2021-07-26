Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 100,537 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 348,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

