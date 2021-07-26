Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,438,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $84,315,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $61,228,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.62. 4,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,905. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.92. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

