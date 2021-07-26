Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 8.7% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.91. 191,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673,629. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

