Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.15. 9,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,765. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

