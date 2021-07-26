Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,238. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $148.14 and a one year high of $206.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

