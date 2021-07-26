Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.35 during trading hours on Monday. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,283. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32.

