Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,819.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $293,332.18 and $14,819.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.46 or 0.06076954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,428,968 coins and its circulating supply is 184,399,556 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

