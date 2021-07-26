Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.07 on Monday, hitting $2,763.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,776.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

