Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.31. 4,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

