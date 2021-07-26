Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce sales of $481.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.00 million and the highest is $525.18 million. Ares Management reported sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 1,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,331. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

