Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $21.82 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,011.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

