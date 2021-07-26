PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,808.65 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,808.65 or 0.04586063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $108.81 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

