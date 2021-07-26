$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

