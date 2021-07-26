$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 million and the lowest is $760,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.48.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

