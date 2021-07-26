Parachute (PAR) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $378,485.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,169 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

