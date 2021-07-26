Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $377,839.80

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $377,839.80 and approximately $66,506.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

