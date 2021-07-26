Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,747.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $26,747.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00004134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00228686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00772241 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

