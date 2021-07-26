Parachute One Day Trading Volume Hits $378,485.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $378,485.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,596,169 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

