SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $197.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 54,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

