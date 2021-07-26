Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $37.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,693.70. 79,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,164.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

