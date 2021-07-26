Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.51 on Monday, hitting $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -367.29 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

