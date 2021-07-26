Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 7.6%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.61. 165,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,072,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

