Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 7.9%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. 1,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $5,112,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

