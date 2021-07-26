International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

