Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.