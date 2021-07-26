Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

