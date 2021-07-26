McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.21 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $245.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

