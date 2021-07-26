LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 3,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 886,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

