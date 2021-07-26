Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $334,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $243.45. 26,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,484. The company has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $245.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

